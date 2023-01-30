PM Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week On February 6 In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on February 6 to participate in programmes organised in Bengaluru and Tumakuru including the India Energy Week, a G20 event.

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Information Department, the Prime Minister will inaugurate India Energy Week at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, near Madavara on February 6 morning.

Modi will proceed to Biderahalli Kaval in Gubbi Taluk in Tumakuru district in the afternoon and dedicate to the nation a helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and lay the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects at ChikkaNayakanahalli and Tiptur at the same venue.

The Prime Minister will leave for New Delhi via Bengaluru, the department said.

This will be the Prime Minister's third visit to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May, in less than a month.

Modi had come to Hubballi-Dharwad to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival on January 12.

The Prime Minister visited Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts on January 19 to inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal project and a slew of other infrastructure projects besides taking part to distribute 'Hakku Patra,' the land title deeds, to nomadic tribes.