PM Modi To Inaugurate Kanpur Metro, Address IIT Convocation On December 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to inaugurate several projects. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 PM. Apart from the metro rail inauguration, he will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. These two inaugurations will be followed after attending the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur at around 11 AM, informed the PMO.

Have a look at the tweet of PM Modi:

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I look forward to being among the people of Kanpur tomorrow, 28th December. I will address the convocation at IIT, Kanpur after which I will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project will also be inaugurated." Besides, he will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 Kilometres and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

"Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction. This completed 9 Km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel," PMO said in a statement on Monday.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. Extending from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1500 crore," added the statement.

PM will issue digital degrees through in-house blockchain-driven technology

According to PMO's press release, this will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

Moreover, PM Modi will also attend the Convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur where all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology. Notably, the technology has been developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, according to the PMO statement.