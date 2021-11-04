PM Modi To Inaugurate Rebuilt Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi At Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple on November 5 and will inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, which has been under reconstruction after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The PM’s visit to Kedarnath comes only days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit.

During his visit, the key infrastructure projects that have been completed will also be inaugurated by the PM which include 'Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats', 'Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath', 'Tirth Purohit Houses' and 'Garud Chatti' bridge on river Mandakini. The total cost of the completion of these projects has been staked at over Rs 130 crore.

According to the Ministry of Culture's official statement, the PM has been active with his personal guidance throughout the entire reconstruction work at Kedarnath. The temple is now ready to welcome the Prime Minister.

Kedarnath Temple gets decorated with eight quintals of flowers

As per a special report by Republic Media Network, the Kedarnath temple is heavily decked up ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, and preparations are underway for welcoming him. Apart from that, thousands of devotees were seen visiting the holy site. Apart from this, security arrangements have also been tightened up ahead of the PM's visit. Meanwhile, visuals show a colourful sight from Kedarnath, which will shut its door from November 6, after which no one will be allowed to enter the temple. His visit holds major prominence as Uttarakhand will soon witness Assembly elections which will take place in 2022.

2013 Kedarnath tragedy

A devastating natural disaster in the form of torrential rains of unseen magnitude had struck Kedarnath on 16-17 June in 2013 which led to widespread devastation in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. The banks of the Chorabari lake in Kedarnath collapsed due to a cloudburst that had resulted in a major flash flood causing widespread destruction in Uttarakhand and led to heavy losses to infrastructure, agricultural lands, human and animal lives. Several roads, buildings and other structures were washed away and, according to the state government's data, the estimated death toll was around 10,000, with over 3,000 persons missing.

