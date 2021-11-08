Paving the way for the smooth movement of devotees in Pandharpur, on November 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four landing of five sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) in Maharashtra. Via a virtual event scheduled for 15:30 hours, PM Modi will inaugurate the construction of dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' on either side of adjoining highways by facilitating hassle-free and safe passage to devotees and pilgrims.

"About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs. 6690 crore and about Rs. 4400 crore respectively," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated in a press release.

Pandharpur is a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar and is a pilgrimage town situated on the banks of Chandrabhaga River in the Solapur district.

During the event, which will be attended by the Union Road Transport & Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore across several National Highways nationwide for improvising the connectivity to Pandharpur.

"These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A," it added.

'Dedicated walkways for Palkhis will be constructed for benefit of pilgrims': PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Pandharpur has a special place in the hearts and minds of many. The Temple there draws people from all sections of society, from all over India. At 3:30 PM tomorrow, 8th November, I will join a programme relating to upgrading Pandharpur’s infra needs."

Pandharpur has a special place in the hearts and minds of many. The Temple there draws people from all sections of society, from all over India. At 3:30 PM tomorrow, 8th November, I will join a programme relating to upgrading Pandharpur’s infra needs. https://t.co/IUCE0L3dZT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

PM Modi further shared, "Will lay the foundation stone for the four laning of sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. Dedicated walkways for Palkhis will be constructed for the benefit of pilgrims. Various road projects will also be inaugurated."