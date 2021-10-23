PM Modi To Meet 7 COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers Today Amid India's 100 Crore Dose Feat

In an important development, PM Modi will meet 7 Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers of the country at 4 pm on Saturday. The representatives from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech are likely to participate in this meeting. This meeting assumes significance as India achieved a big milestone by completing the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday. As per sources, the PM might emphasise on the ways to inoculate the eligible population as quickly as possible.

Moreover, he may hold discussions about helping other countries in vaccinating their population. So far, the adult population in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli has received at least one dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. As per sources, around 75% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 31% have got jabbed twice.

Addressing the people on Friday, PM Modi opined that 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in India was an answer to all critics of the nation's vaccination programme. He stressed that India's vaccine drive is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. Maintaining that this milestone showcased India's capability, he advised people not to let their guard down in the upcoming festive season and urged them to continue wearing masks.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2 while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. From June 21 onwards, the Centre started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. Until now, Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of doses administered in India followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 71,40,84,133 persons have been inoculated whereas 29,95,53,298 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.