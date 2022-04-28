PM Modi To Visit Assam Today To Launch Key Developmental Projects & Boost Peace Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to the state of Assam today April 28, where he will be laying the foundation stone for several projects. PM Modi is also expected to address the "Peace, Unity and Development" rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in Assam at around 11:30 am.

According to a press release by Prime Minister's Office, during his visit to the state, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector and inaugurate cancer hospitals as well as a lay foundation stone for several cancer hospitals.

PM in Assam's Diphu

PM Modi's visit will begin from Assam's Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. To provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region, PM Modi will address the "Peace, Unity and Development" rally. This comes following the recent signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by the Government of India and the Government of Assam with six Karbi militant outfits. "The MoS has ushered in a new era of peace in the region. Prime Minister's address at ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ will provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region," a statement from the PMO's press release read.

"The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region," PMO said in a statement.

During his visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1150 crore, according to the PMO.

PM Modi to inaugurate cancer hospitals

According to a press release from PMO, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is implementing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state. "Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various levels of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals," PMO said in a statement.

"Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation seven cancer hospitals completed under phase 1 of the project. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat," PM further added.

In addition to that, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the Assam government has declared April 28 as a public holiday in the districts of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the northeast state. Issuing an official notification, the state government stated that all state government offices, educational institutions, etc, within the two districts, will remain closed on the said day.