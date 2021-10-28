PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath On Nov 5; Will Unveil Adi Shankaracharya's Statue And Samadhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on November 5 and offer his prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. The Chardham Devasthanam Board has also geared up its preparations ahead of his visit. PM Modi while at Kedarnath will partake in the unveiling of a statue of Adi Shankaracharya which had been flown in from Mysuru.

PM to unveil 12 feet tall Adi Shankaracharya statue

Upon his visit to Kedarnath on November 5, PM Narendra Modi is said to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key infrastructure projects. Among these include the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi which had been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 floods. PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya which was sculpted in Mysuru and airlifted to Kedarnath by a Chinook Helicopter.

Under the due guidance of PM Modi, the entire renovation was taken up by concerned authorities. PM Modi was actively involved in the reviewal and monitoring of the project and guided them accordingly.

Itinerary of PM's visit; to take part in multiple projects

Concerning the ongoing work along the Saraswati Aasthapath, PM Narendra Modi will take part in the inspection of the same and will review the work done. The PM is also said to address a rally. Key infrastructure projects that have been completed will also be inaugurated by the PM which include 'Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats', 'Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath', 'Tirth Purohit Houses' and 'Garud Chatti' bridge on river Mandakini. The total cost of the completion of these projects has been staked at over Rs 130 crore.

PM Modi will additionally lay the foundation stone for multiple projects over Rs 180 crore which include the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building.

With inputs from PIB

Image Credits -PTI/Twitter-Desi Thug/cpsingh48