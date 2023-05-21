PM Modi Tops Global Leader Ratings; Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau Far Behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest approval rating among world leaders, according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, a United States-based data intelligence company. Prime Minister Modi has an approval rating of a whopping 78%, and leads the list where only three other leaders out of 22 big nations have an approval rating of over 50%, as per the survey.

According to the survey, PM Modi’s (78%) rating trumps those of other leaders such as Alain Berset, the President of Switzerland (62%), Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico (62%) and Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia (53%). Only 4 leaders have got more than 50% rating.

Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, has a 49 percent approval rating, while Joe Biden, the president of the United States, received a 42 percent rating. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received just 33% rating, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received 39%. Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, who hosted the G7 meeting in 2023, received 31% of the vote.

'You are too popular'

The ratings came days before United States President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Modi that he was 'too popular'. “You are demonstrating that democracies matter. You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding. Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular,” Biden said.

At the same meeting, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the community reception in Sydney has a capacity of 20,000 people, but he is still unable to satisfy all of the requests he is receiving. Albanese continued by recalling how more than 90,000 spectators welcomed him during the victory lap at the Narendra Modi stadium.

To this Joe Biden told PM Modi: "I should take your autograph."