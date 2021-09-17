PM Modi Turns 71 Today; Here's A Look At His Birthday Celebrations After Taking Office

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his 71st birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Party workers across the nation will celebrate the occasion. On PM Modi’s 71st birthday, the BJP will launch ‘Sewa aur Samarpan Abhiyan’, from September 17 to October 7. Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan would be celebrated through various service programmes including blood donation camps and exhibitions showcasing development works undertaken by PM Narendra Modi.

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya joined visually impaired children in a programme organised by the Anibhuti Blind Ashram and Mahesh Blind Ashram in Indore, ANI reported. He sang the Hindi classic "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main Khayal Aata Hai" with the students of the school. Since being elected prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has celebrated every birthday in a very unique way. He spends time with his mother Heeraben and common citizens of the country.

Here is a look at PM Modi's birthday celebrations since assuming office:

2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met his mother Heeraben Modi in Gujarat to seek her blessings on his birthday in 2014. PM Modi greeted his mother and touched her feet. His mother gave him Rs 5,000, which he donated to the Jammu and Kashmir Relief fund. The Indian Prime Minister then hosted a dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad.

PM @narendramodi met his Mother, Hira Baa in Gandhinagar, Gujarat this morning. pic.twitter.com/DUQZv5DBMR — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2014

2015

In 2015, PM Narendra Modi visit Shauryanjali, a military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the Indo-Pak War of 1965. Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma unveiled a 365 kg ladoo to celebrate the Indian Prime Minister's 65th birthday. Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his 65th birthday and gifted him a racket.

I presented him with a racket. Its great to see that the PM sir knows so much about sports: Saina Nehwal after meeting PM Modi — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2015

Spent time at Shauryanjali, a commemorative exhibition on Golden Jubilee of 1965 war. Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/oAZEoKtLOk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2015

2016

On his 66th birthday, PM Modi met his mother Heeraben in Gandhi Nagar to seek her blessings. He also visited Navsari where he attended a function where aid was distributed to differently-abled persons. About 989 lamps were lit simultaneously in Navsari making it a Guinness World Record. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 66th birthday amidst tribals in Limkeda, according to PTI. He also inaugurated drinking water and irrigation projects in the parched region of the Dahod district in Gujarat.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother on the occasion of his birthday today, in Gandhinagar (Gujarat). pic.twitter.com/pl3IPgWLC6 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2016

Navsari (Guj): 989 lamps lit simultaneously on eve of PM Modi's birthday, makes Guinness World Record. pic.twitter.com/xH8uhBdPKe — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2016

2017

On his 67th birthday, PM Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings. He inaugurated the mega Sardar Sarovar Dam project and offered prayers at the dam site ahead of the inauguration. He also travelled to Sadhu Bet to inspect the work at the Statue of Unity. Later, he attended the closing ceremony of ‘Narmada Mahotsav’ and addressed a gathering. He also visited the residence of Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh who had died on September 16.

#WATCH Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Kevadia. https://t.co/bNuOFDn4Ev — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at residence of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh's residence, who passed away yesterday — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017



2018

The Indian Prime Minister spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, with school children. He visited a primary school where he interacted with children. Solar lamps, stationery, school bags and notebooks were distributed among students in the school. He also watched a film Chalo Jeete Hain inspired by his life along with a few school children. He then visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to offer his prayers. The Navajivan Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi, published the Gujarati version of the Exam Warriors written by PM Modi.

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi. He will interact with school children later today. Tomorrow, he will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. He was received by CM Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/DHTNPwCrxU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2018

#WATCH: Children from Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/Sm5Mwlk6br — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. CM Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/8PLa4zIOLq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2018

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/iziHRcMJVq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday with a packed schedule spending most of his time in Gujarat. He visited his mother at her residence to seek her blessings and the mother-son duo had lunch together. He then visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada to witness the milestone of the dam reaching its highest capacity at 138.68 metres for the first time since its height was raised in 2017. PM Modi released scores of butterflies at Butterfly Garden in Gujarat’s Kevadia and also visited the Cactus Garden and river rafting sports facility there. Apart from that, he inspected tourism work at Kevadia during the visit. He also visited the Jungle safari to monitor the ongoing work.

PM @narendramodi reviews tourism infrastructure at Kevadia. Here is a picture from the Jungle Safari area.



Come, visit this beautiful land which is home to the iconic ‘Statue of Unity.’ pic.twitter.com/OosdcS5k3v — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2019

Reliving precious moments and special memories.



I have been receiving many old photos from various friends.



I am sharing few such photos with a request- if you have such memories, kindly share them with me.



Here is a good place to do so:https://t.co/HHsiyIFqgc pic.twitter.com/HNKLMiVPJ5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

At Kevadia there is a unique Cactus Garden, which PM @narendramodi is visiting.



Don’t miss the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the background! pic.twitter.com/rmi8IIFCPy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2019

2020

Amid the COVID pandemic, PM Narendra Modi's birthday remained low-key. The BJP organised a number of events, aimed at public service, across the country to celebrate the Indian Prime Minister's birthday as 'Sewa Divas'. Last year, the BJP organised a 'Seva Saptah' which began on September 14 and concluded on September 20. Under this programme, the BJP leaders organised blood donation and eye check-up camps across the nation.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI, Image: PTI)