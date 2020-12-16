PM Modi, UK Foreign Secretary Raab Discuss 'various Facets Of Strategic Partnership'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 and discussed the various aspects of the UK-India strategic partnership. Just a day after British Foreign Secretary announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted PM Modi’s “very generous” invitation of being the chief guest on Republic Day 2021, Raab had a conversation with the Prime Minister in a meeting at New Delhi. UK Foreign Secretary is currently on a four-day trip to India to enhance the bilateral ties and on December 15 he had also met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Earlier, after accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for being the Chief Guest on Republic Day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed that he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to be visiting India. Moreover, Johnson also extended invite for PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 Summit next year. This year, the G7 grouping will also witness an expansion and would include ten democracies across the globe. UK PM said that he is looking forward to delivering the “quantum leap” in the bilateral relationship between India and Britain.

"I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have pledged to achieve," said Johnson.

Johnson calls India ‘indispensable partner’

Boris Johnson hailed India for becoming “increasingly indispensable partner” for the UK while also being the “key player” in the Indo-Pacific region. Johnson also reiterated remarks made by British Foreign secretary following his bilateral meet with EAM of both nations working to ramp up jobs and growth along with confronting the shared threats. Uk PM also lauded India's vaccine production ability, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet," he said.

