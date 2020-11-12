PM Modi Unveils Swami Vivekananda's Statue At JNU; Talks Ideology, Reforms And Brand India

Stressing on the potential of the youth of India, PM Modi, while unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda via video-conference hoped that the youth would create a 'new identity for India' in the 21st century. "The youth of the country are the Brand Ambassadors of Brand 'India' worldwide. Our youth represent the Culture and Traditions of India. The expectation from you is not only to be proud of the identity of India which has been going on for thousands of years, but also to create a new identity of India in the 21st century," he said.

Talking about the importance of unity, PM told the youth of the nation that the nation's interests should always override personal ideologies, adding that when a country was going through a difficult period of time, the nation always came together and stood in solidarity.

"One thing that has done great harm to the democratic system of our country - is to give priority to our ideology over national interest: Our ideologies should always stand in the nation's interests," he said.

"Whenever a difficult time has come before the country, people of every ideology have come together in the national interest. People of every ideology came together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle. They had fought together for the country. During the Independence struggle and even the Emergency, the country saw the same solidarity," he added.

PM unveils statue of Swami Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU's campus on Thursday. A statement released by JNU read that PM Modi will introduce the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. A program on Swami Vivekananda has been organized ahead of the unveiling of the statue, which will commence from 5:30 pm onwards.

The Prime Minister has often said that the ideals of Swami Vivekananda are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime. He has emphasized that serving the masses and empowering the youth strengthens the country physically, mentally, and spiritually as well as enhances its global image.

