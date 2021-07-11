PM Modi Urges Citizens To Nominate 'inspiring People' For Padma Awards 2022

Marking the presence of many talented people in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 11, urged people to nominate their choice of persons, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots, for Padma awards. In a tweet, PM Modi said India has many talented people doing exceptional work at the grassroots but they are often not much known. In a light manner, PM Modi asked 'do you know such inspiring people? through his tweet to encourage people for nominations.

The Prime Minister further informed that nominations are open till September 15.

India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021

Padma Awards

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. In the last few years, the Modi government has been honouring scores of unsung heroes with the Padma awards for their life-long contributions to society and achievements in different fields. Formed in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The Padma Awards, seek to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public this year with the allowance to self-nomination as well.

Last month, online nominations for the Padma Awards 2022 were open by the Central government. The Central government instituted two civilian awards-Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan in 1954. The latter had three classes namely Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg and Tisra Varg. These were subsequently renamed Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri vide Presidential Notification issued on January 8, 1955.

Last year, 119 personalities were nominated for the honor including Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who stepped down in 2020 due to health reasons. Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and scientist Narinder Singh Kapany known as the 'father of fiber optics' was awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. India's second-highest civilian award was also conferred to renowned sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, cardiologist Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde, Islamic spiritual scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaeologist BB Lal.