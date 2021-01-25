PM Modi Urges India's Youth To 'defeat Network Of Lies & Rumours On COVID-19 Vaccination'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth of the country to 'defeat every network spreading lies and rumours about the vaccination through the right information.' PM Modi was addressing tribal guests, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and tableaux artists who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day parade. 'Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the COVID-19 vaccine and now we have to fulfil ours,' he said. 'In dealing with the challenging times such youth organisations have always played a role,' PM Modi added.

Today, very special people came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Had a wonderful interaction with NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers,Tableaux Artists and youngsters from tribal communities. pic.twitter.com/KYm6jFWfHz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

"In COVID times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help. Whether it was spreading awareness about the Aarogya Setu App or coronavirus infection spread, the work done by you was praiseworthy", Modi said at the ‘At Home’ event.

PM Modi's special request from the youths of India

The Prime Minister urged the youth to step forward and assist in the COVID-19 vaccination programme by providing the right information to the people.

"Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the coronavirus vaccine and now we have to fulfil ours. You need to take it to the next level now as your reach is in all parts of society. I request you to come forward to help the country with the COVID-19 vaccination programme. You have to provide the right information on vaccines to the poor and the general public. We have to defeat every network spreading lies and rumours with the right information", PM said.

A special request to the youth of India. pic.twitter.com/KdZH5g0xa8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

PM Modi further said that India will only become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by the actions of the youth and they should be armed with the necessary skills. The PM also said that ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat’ sentiment will give strength to the ‘local for vocal’ movement. The local product will have a national and global reach only when one region will feel pride in the product of the other region and will promote it. The success of ‘vocal for local’ and 'Aatamnirbhar Abhiyan' is dependent on the country's youth.

PM Modi added that India is a representation of the collective strength of aspirations of its countrymen.

"India means 'many states-one nation, many communities -one emotion, many paths-one goal, many customs-one value, many languages-one expression and many colours-one tricolour'. Youth of the country should raise awareness about customs, cuisine, languages and arts from the various parts of the country".

