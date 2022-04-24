PM Modi Urges Panchayats To Develop Local Revenue Models, Stresses On Waste Management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India’s first carbon-neutral village Palli in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, underscored the importance of developing villages of the nation by equipping them with various ways of generating income through local resources. He further threw light on different measures like waste management that can help develop a village.

“The gram panchayats of Indian villages should have a local revenue model. Unique initiatives and methods shall be developed to financially use resources of the villages to generate ways of getting funds and income," PM Modi said.

'Panchayats should use natural resources to build ways to generate income': PM Modi

PM Modi said that with adequate innovation and determination, every Indian village can equip itself with indigenous methods to generate income using natural resources and raw materials like cattle dung, waste management etc. Ever since he came to power, PM Modi has time and again stressed the importance of waste management and highlighted how useful it would be if every village could do it on a primary level.

PM noted measures and schemes like Kachre se Kanchan (Waste to Wealth), Gobar Dhan Yojana, building Biogas plants, doing Organic Farming, and making organic pesticides and fertilizers. He further stated that if Panchayats, with the support of the administration, could set up small plants and units for the aforementioned schemes, it would help them boost their revenue multifold.

The Prime Minister also stressed that waste management is very critical and urged villagers to partner with NGOs and other non-profit organisations to formulate ways to develop such channels to make the best out of waste. He also propagated the habit of separating dry and wet waste at homes.

Projects worth Rs 20,000 crores flagged off in Jammu & Kashmir

PM Modi also flagged off several developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crores during his Jammu and Kashmir visit. "I am here with a message of development," he said. Addressing all Gram Sabhas across the nation on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi said it is a matter of great pride that democracy has reached the grassroots level in the Union Territory.

“This year’s Panchayati Raj Day, being celebrated in J&K marks a big change. It is a matter of great pride that when democracy has reached the grassroots level in J&K, I am interacting with you all from here,” PM said.

He laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and inaugurated the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba.

"With the inauguration of a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, the Samba District is moving towards becoming the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral. The people of Palli have demonstrated what 'Sabka prayas' can do," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by top business leaders from the UAE on his visit to the Union Territory, underlining the backing of industrialists and investors as the BJP government aims to pitch a new phase for J&K after the revocation of Article 370. UAE firms are expected to propose investments worth over Rs 3,000 crore – a first for the UT's infrastructure development.

(Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)