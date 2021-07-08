PM Modi Warns Against Tourists' Carelessness Amid COVID; Says 'not A Pleasant Sight'

PM Modi on Thursday expressed concern over the viral pictures and videos of crowded people flouting COVID norms in tourist places, as per sources. PM Modi chaired the Council of Ministers (COM) meeting for the first time after the Union Cabinet's major reshuffle. Recently, images of a crowded Manali went viral following which the government issued a warning. In another instance, shocking visuals of maskless tourists enjoying their time at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls went viral.

PM Modi on COVID carelessness

Terming the viral pictures and videos unpleasant, PM Modi during the virtual Council of Minister meeting said that pictures of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing wasn't a pleasant sight and that it should instil a sense of fear among the people. PM Modi further emphasised that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency as a single mistake could have far-reaching impacts and would weaken India's fight to overcome COVID-19.

On people deciding to venture out following a decline of cases, PM Modi warned that the threat of COVID was far from over as the virus was mutating and other countries were also facing a surge in the daily cases. PM Modi also expressed concern over the persistently high number of cases reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Further, he clarified to the Council of Ministers that the aim was to not instil fear but to request people to take all possible precautions

Tourists swarm Himachal as state eases COVID restrictions

The swarm of travellers cramming up in small spaces, devoid of social distancing and face masks triggered panic among health officials. Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry also expressed concern over the issue, “Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour.” Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said during the health ministry’s briefing.

In the past week, famous tourist spots like -- Manali and Dharamsala have received a heavy inflow of tourists from different parts of the country. The numbers went up as people from the plains have decided to flock around to cooler destinations in the state to gain respite from the heatwave. The tourist footfall has seen a sharp increase due to the removal of mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports while the availability of an e-pass to enter the state has also been withdrawn.

