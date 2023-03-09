PM Modi Welcomes Australian PM At Narendra Modi Stadium For Ind-Aus Final Test; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat Ahmedabad on Thursday ahead of the Ind-Aus fourth test match. Following his arrival, the Prime Minister welcomed Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who immediately reached the stadium after PM Modi.

Both leaders exchanged a warm hug, post which Prime Minister Modi accompanied PM Albanese to watch the fourth test match between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Before the match, both the leaders waved to the spectators and did a lap of honour around the stadium packed with over one lakh spectators. Both PM Modi and the Australian PM gave test caps to India and Australia's captain Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith respectively. Notably, in the four-match series, India is in lead 2-1.

The two Prime Ministers will watch the final match of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 that will begin shortly here. pic.twitter.com/Uv8hevlhzo — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

Australian PM in India

Australia PM Anthony Albanese's trip to India began on March 8. The Australian leader started his trip as he touched down in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is an Aus PM's first visit to India since 2017.

On March 8, Albanese made his first pitstop at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where he paid tribute to the legacy of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. PM Albanese was seen celebrating the spirit of Holi as he showered flower petals on his fellow Australian delegation. Albanese wrote on Twitter that Holi symbolises the "victory of good over evil.''