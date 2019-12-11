PM Modi Wishes Former President Pranab Mukherjee On His Birthday

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted wishing former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi praised Mukherjee for serving India with 'diligence' and 'determination' during his tenure as the President. Pranab Mukherjee who served as the 13th President of India during 2012-2017 celebrates his 84th birthday on December 11. Mukherjee during his tenure served along both the UPA and the NDA governments.

Birthday greetings to our remarkable former President and statesman, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served India with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the spectrum for his intellect, wit and razor-sharp memory. Praying for his long life. @CitiznMukherjee — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2019

PM Modi and Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met up with former President of India Pranab Mukherjee during Diwali back in October where both Modi, as well as the former President, posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter. Back when Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, PM Modi had sent out a congratulatory tweet saying, "Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna."

Political career of Pranab Mukherjee

In his political career spanning around five decades, Pranab Mukherjee has occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India and has been recognized as a senior leader in the Indian National Congress. Before serving as the President of the nation, Pranab Mukherjee has also served as the Finance Minister of the country during 2009-2012. Mukherjee got his first break into politics when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi helped him get elected to the Rajya Sabha back in 1969 on a Congress ticket. Later during PM Narasimha Rao's tenure, Pranab Mukherjee was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Indian planning commission and later on became the External Affairs minister in the year 1995.

