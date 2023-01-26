PM Modi Wishes Nation On Republic Day; Urges Citizens To Realise Dreams Of Freedom Icons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the 74th Republic Day, stating this time that it is special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of India's independence. The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to work together to fulfill the aspirations of freedom fighters.

PM Modi tweeted and said, "Many wishes for Republic Day. This time, this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

74th Republic Day Parade

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the ceremonial event. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the prime minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The made-in-India equipment that will be displayed during the parade showing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat include the main battle tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS), and K-9 Vajra will also be showcased, the defence ministry said in the statement.

Significantly, along with Navy's marching contingent during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Six 'Agniveers' will also be a part of the ceremonial parade on Kartavya Path amid patriotic fervour.

Image: Shutterstock, ANI