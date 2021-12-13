PM Modi Wishes 'speedy Recovery' To South African Prez Ramaphosa After He Contracts COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning wished a speedy recovery to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from his office, Ramaphosa is currently receiving treatment for mild coronavirus symptoms after testing positive for the virus on Sunday. The South African President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town.

Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa. https://t.co/mYudl71Dmz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Now, Ramaphosa is in self-isolation in Cape Town. Minister in the South African Presidency Mondli Gungubele informed in a statement that the President is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For now, Ramaphosa has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the week.

“The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement.

It is to mention that Ramaphosa contracted coronavirus on a day when South Africa recorded a new high of 37,875 new infections overnight. According to a press note, the South African President said that his own infection now serves as a “caution” to all people in the nation to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. “Vaccinations remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation,” he added.

Omicron strain dominating new cases in South Africa

Meanwhile, last week, Ramaphosa had informed that the Omicron variant is dominating the new cases in the country, after being discovered by South African investigators in November. While urging people to get inoculated, the South African President also stated that the nation now has an adequate vaccine supply, and vaccine booths have been established in every province. Ramaphosa had said that as individuals, people must carefully weigh the risks of being unvaccinated, as well as the risk of transferring the sickness to children.

Scientists are keeping a close eye on emerging variants to see if they are more contagious or harmful, or if they can be avoided with existing vaccines. In South Africa, 14.8 million people, or nearly a quarter of the population, have been fully vaccinated. The vaccine is available in South Africa to children as young as 12 years old, according to the newsletter. The government has set a goal of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year, using enough doses provided by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Image: AP/PTI