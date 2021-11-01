PM Modi wishes World Hindu Council of America on closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to the World Hindu Council of America on the closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month.

The World Hindu Council (VHP-America), comprising more than 100 organisations from the US and Canada, is celebrating the closing ceremony of its Hindu Heritage Month.

The celebration will help in further strengthening the deep bond that the members of Indian diaspora feel with their Motherland, Modi said in a letter to the Council.

"Our rich culture and heritage have a universal, timeless appeal rooted in the welfare and care for all forms of life. Its underlying message shows humanity the way to resolve everyday challenges in life," he said.

The month of October this year is dotted with festivals of different faiths and communities that are celebrated with fervour and gaiety by all, the PM said, adding that these festivities will help showcase our inherent unity in diversity.

"The members of Indian diaspora are the ambassadors of India's cultural traditions and ethos. Such occasions help deepen the connect with 'Bharatiyata' and ‘Sanatan’ (eternal) ideals and values,” he stated in the letter.

Wishing the Hindu Heritage Month celebrations a resounding success, the prime minister said he was sure that people will participate whole-heartedly and enthusiastically in cultural programmes, webinars, walkathons and multi-day conferences being held to mark the occasion.

