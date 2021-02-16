PM Modi: 'World Was Concerned About India Over COVID-19 But Now Takes Inspiration From Us'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the global spiritual organisation Shri Ram Chandra Mission for completing 75 years. While speaking of the organisation and its activities to contribute to humanity at a time when the world grapples with pandemic, terrorism and depression, PM Modi touched upon the issue of the Coronavirus pandemic and how the world was concerned about India due to the pandemic. PM Modi opined that Yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet as he called for giving more importance to wellness tourism.

"The whole world has witnessed how small precautionary measures can help in fighting large issues. We all have witnessed how precaution exercised by 130 crore Indians during Coronavirus pandemic has become an inspiration to the entire world. The entire world was concerned for India but today India's fight against Coronavirus is inspiring the world. Friends, India is following a human-centric approach to furthering global good," PM Modi said while iterating that India has undertaken among the largest public welfare programs in the world such as universal sanitation coverage, social welfare schemes, smog-free kitchens, banking the unbanked, access to technology and housing for all.

"Ayushman Bharat has more beneficiaries than the population of America and other European nations. It is the world's largest health care scheme. The prices of medicines and healthcare have been lowered. The popularity of Yoga is known to all. This importance to wellness is aimed at youth to stay fit so they do not have to deal with lifestyle-related diseases," PM Modi added.

The prime minister said, "Today the world is grappling with many issues ranging from the fast-paced lifestyle and Pandemic to terrorism and depression. In such times, Programs of Sahaj Marg and heartfulness are a new ray of hope for the world."

"In the world of 2020, priority is given to speed and time. You (trainers) are contributing to keeping people hale and hearty at an age when the time has become a scarce commodity. Thousands of your volunteers and trainers are introducing Yoga and meditation to the world, its a big service to humanity. Trainers and volunteers have realised the actual meaning of knowledge," he said.

The prime minister exuded confidence that the spiritual organisation will be instrumental in coping up with the menace of depression with which the world is struggling today. PM Modi lauded how the spiritual organisation set up its base "Kanha Shanti Vanam" at a deserted barren land and made it into a beautiful ashram.

"I was told that the location where Kanha Shanti Vanam is set up, was a barren land before, but your efforts and love has converted the barren land into Kanha Shanti Vanam. This Shanti Vanam is a live example of Babuji's teachings," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the teachings of revered spiritual Guru and Yogi Ram Chandra (Babuji) who is the founder of the organisation, PM Modi said that Babuji is a big inspiration for achieving simplicity in life and his teachings hold significance for their simple techniques in today's fast age when time is of utmost importance.