PM Modi Writes To Chinese President, Offers Assistance With Coronavirus Outbreak

PM Modi, on Sunday expressed solidarity with people of China over the Coronavirus outbreak and wrote a letter to the Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the same. This comes as many people have died in China, owing to the health crisis caused by the n-Coronavirus outbreak. India has been taking measures to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

PM Modi writes to Xi Jinping

PM Modi, in his letter to the Chinese President Xi Jinping, offered India's assistance to deal with Coronavirus outbreak in China. He also condoled China over the loss of lives because of the outbreak. As per the news agency PTI, PM Modi appreciated China's assistance in the evacuation of Indians from Hubei province.

Kerala Govt Lifts 'state Disaster' Status

Within India, the Health Minister of Kerala KK Shailaja announced that on Friday, February 7 that the state government has withdrawn 'state disaster' status given to novel Coronavirus. She, however, informed that the statewide alert will continue, and health guidelines have to be followed. This decision was taken after 67 out of the 72 restress tested negative for the disease.

645 evacuated from Wuhan test negative

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, February 6 said that all 645 people evacuated from China's Wuhan city, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for coronavirus. It added that as of February 6, about 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for the novel coronavirus but no new case was detected. India has so far reported only three confirmed cases of Coronavirus from Kerala.

Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University who returned to India recently tested positive for the virus. Besides, 510 samples were tested by ICMR network laboratories, of which all had tested negative except for the three already reported positive cases. The three cases are clinically stable, the ministry said in a statement.

