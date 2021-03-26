PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit LIVE Updates: PM Ends Day 1 With Bangabandhu Centre Inaugral

"When Pakistani started attacking people of Bangladesh then Bangabandhu Sheikh declared Independence. He was then taken to jail. We always remember the contribution of India in the war and I am honoured to have PM Modi here in Bangladesh," said Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

She added," I thank the govt of India and Modi in particular for awarding Gandhi peace to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. I extend gratitude to PM Modi and people of India for being helpful during the pandemic. The two countries have decided to share several diplomatic programs."

Lauding Indo-Bangla ties, she said, " All political parties of India are always united in one issue and that is being with the people of Bangladesh. We share Historical, cultural, geographical ties. India has sheltered 1 cr Bangladeshis, who fled from Bangladesh because of the atrocities of Pakistan. By the joint operation of both countries, victory was achieved. A notable number of Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives. Self cooperation and contribution by the people of India can never be forgotten."

She added, "Our relation with India escalated with new heights. India has become one of our best development partners. If we move forward hand in hand, development in inevitable."