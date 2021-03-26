PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit LIVE Updates: PM Ends Day 1 With Bangabandhu Centre Inaugral

Quick links:
"When Pakistani started attacking people of Bangladesh then Bangabandhu Sheikh declared Independence. He was then taken to jail. We always remember the contribution of India in the war and I am honoured to have PM Modi here in Bangladesh," said Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
She added," I thank the govt of India and Modi in particular for awarding Gandhi peace to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. I extend gratitude to PM Modi and people of India for being helpful during the pandemic. The two countries have decided to share several diplomatic programs."
Lauding Indo-Bangla ties, she said, " All political parties of India are always united in one issue and that is being with the people of Bangladesh. We share Historical, cultural, geographical ties. India has sheltered 1 cr Bangladeshis, who fled from Bangladesh because of the atrocities of Pakistan. By the joint operation of both countries, victory was achieved. A notable number of Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives. Self cooperation and contribution by the people of India can never be forgotten."
She added, "Our relation with India escalated with new heights. India has become one of our best development partners. If we move forward hand in hand, development in inevitable."
Announcing deeper ties between Indo-Bangladesh, he said, "On the event of 50 years of Indo-Bangladesh partnership, I'd like to extend an invite to 50 entrepreneurs of Bangladesh. They should get to associate with our innovation ecosystem and meet venture capitalists. We will learn from them and they will learn from us as well. For the youth of Bangladesh, I announce the Swarna Jayanti scholarship for youths of Bangladesh."
He added, "Those who questioned Bangladesh's existence, Bangladesh proved them wrong. We have shown that mutual trust and cooperation can lead to every solution. Our Land Boundary Agreement is also a witness to the same. I wish we both progress with a greater speed."
"The next 25 years are crucial for both India and Bangladesh. Our heritage is shared, our growth is shared, our targets and opportunities are also shared. While there are similar opportunities in trade and industry, there are similar challenges in terrorism," he said.
He added, "During COVID too, both countries have worked in tandem. We helped in developing the SAARC COVID fund and in training of human resource. India is delighted that 'Made In India' vaccines are treating people of Bangladesh."
Remembering late PM Indira Gandhi's efforts, he said, "Indira Gandhi ji's efforts are known to all. Atal ji also said that we aren't just fighting with people who're laying down their lives in the Liberation War, but we are also trying to give a new direction to history."
"One of the first movements of my life to join the struggle for the independence of Bangladesh. I and my partners had done a Satyagraha in support of freedom of Bangladesh and was even sent into jail. The atrocities forced by the Pakistan Army disturbed all of us internally and moved us," said PM Modi
Lauding Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, he added, "Operation Searchlight and its violations hasn't been discussed enough on global platforms. During this struggle, Bangabandhu was the ray of hope. His resilience and leadership had decided that no force would be able to stop the freedom of Bangladesh."
"This affection and love of yours is of the best moment of my life. I am glad that I am a part of this celebration. In the same year, Bangladesh and India completes 50 yrs of their friendship," says PM Modi. Conferring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, posthumously, he said, "I pay tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I remember those who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh's liberation war. Today I also salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who stood with the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh. A war memorial has been dedicated to heroes of Bangladesh war."
Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Bangladesh's Father of Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, receives Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 which has been conferred upon him posthumously.
