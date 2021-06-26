PM Modi's Efforts To Pace Up COVID Vaccination Gets Applauded By 300 Scientists, Educators

As India witnessed a steep increase in the number of vaccine doses administered over the last week, 300 scientists and academicians from leading national research institutes and central universities have backed PM Modi's efforts to increase the pace of the inoculation drive throughout the country starting from June 21.

India created history on June 21 as over 80 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered across the country as the Centre kicked off its latest vaccination phase.

Appealing to the citizens to have full faith in the PM Modi-led government, the 300 academicians in a signed letter lauded the important steps taken by the Centre in the direction of achieving 100% coverage of vaccine and overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 300 acclaimed academicians include researchers from JNU, BHU, Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, several central universities, Calcutta university, IITs, AIIMS, IISERs, ICMR institutes, NIPGR, Bose Institute, ICGEB, Manipal university, IGNOU and other leading institutes. Some are also from abroad universities like the University of Birmingham, University of Nebraska Medical Center - USA, Concordia University, Harvard University.

"We firmly believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who can be trusted to provide the vaccine shield to all Indians. Modi means Motivation Of Delivering Immunity, we soulfully support the vaccination policy of the centre, which is the only ray of hope to protect all Indians of every sphere. We appeal to the citizen of India to be assured that we are in safe hand and trust the improved vaccination policy," the letter signed by the 300 acclaimed academicians read.

PM Modi chairs vaccine review meeting

Meanwhile, sources informed Republic on Saturday that PM Modi chaired a meeting at 5 pm to review the Centre's latest vaccination phase.

#BREAKING | PM Modi to chair review meeting on the latest phase of the COVID vaccination drive. Tune-in here for #LIVE updates - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/9fLoH2TCyo — Republic (@republic) June 26, 2021

India's COVID-19 vaccination update

India's cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage has crossed 31 crore, according to a provisional report, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination started from June 21, and over 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday, the report stated. On Friday, over 35.9 lakh people received their first dose and 77,664 their second dose in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 7.87 crore people in this age-group across the country have received their first dose and 17.09 lakh their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 years group their first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.