PM Modi's FULL Covid Speech To BJP Cadre: 'This Is A Long Battle; Mustn't Tire; Must Win'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a number of key statements pertaining to India's battle against the dreaded Coronavirus while addressing BJP karyakartas on the occasion of the party's 40th Foundation Day.

He made note of the fact that this year the Foundation day comes at a time that not only the country but the entire world is facing a global threat on account of the Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister hailed India's response to the outbreak, saying that it was among those that were quickest to ascertain the scope of the threat and act accordingly, step-by-step. He highlighted that the steps had been proactive and implementation had been hastened by the state governments.

"The speed with which India has worked, with a holistic approach, is now even being praised by the WHO," Modi said, going on to hail the strength of the Indian people and highlighting how 1.3 Billion were standing together, from the Janta Curfew to the current 21-day lockdown.

Before moving on to the most important part of his address, the Prime Minister pulled no punches as he told the country that the battle against the Coronavirus would be a long one, during which we mustn't tire, and one that we must win.

He proceeded to address BJP karyakartas directly, issuing them a 5-point appeal for action against the Coronavirus:

1 . Gareebon ko ration ke liye seva abhiyan - "You need to take it up in a big way. Let no needy be left out, let no underprivileged go hungry" - to ensure rations for the poor.

2. Cover your face while going to help anyone - "It isn't necessary that the gear which is required for medical practitioners is essential for everyone, even home-made remedies can be applied. Make 5 masks for people each."

3. Thank people for their efforts, "increase their morale, mobilise people for this. For this Dhanyavaad Abhiyaan - party's mandate is to take 5 letters of thanks from each family - at polling booth, for healthcare workers, police, sanitisation workers, government workers, post-office staff. Let there be a signature campaign."

4. This is very important for a long fight. Govt has designated Aarogya Setu app - to inform citizens. Each karyakarta must ensure this app is installed in 40 people's phones, and information duly filled up.

5. Financial help is also very important. We've seen in times of crisis, mothers and wives donate their jewelry and gold, poor empty their purses. We've seen this during war, and this situation is nothing short of a war. We've seen people donate to PM-CARES fund, and my appeal to BJP cadre is to contribute to this fund and appeal to 40 people to do so as well.

