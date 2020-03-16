Here's PM Modi's Proposed Partnership To Combat The Coronavirus Pandemic With SAARC

With an aim to coordinate efforts to battle the pandemic novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, addressed a SAARC video conference to share strategies and discuss issues as the eight countries take on the deadly virus. The video conference was led by PM Modi and was attended by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Maldives President Ibrahim Solih, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan PM Dr Lotay Tshering, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Pakistan PM Imran Khan's assistant — Dr Zafar Mirza.

At the videoconference, PM Modi proposed partnership and transcending differences as the need of the hour to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. Here are the things India proposed:

Voluntary contributions for a South Asian COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Pledged US$10 million. Foreign Secretaries to finalize this.



"I propose we create a COVID-19 emergency fund. This could be based on a voluntary contribution for all of us. India can start with an initial offer of USD 10 million and any one of us can use this fund for battling COVID-19. We are assembling a Rapid action team of doctors in India along with testing kits to be on standby at your disposal if required," PM Modi said. An offer of Indian Rapid Response Teams of doctors, specialists and testing gear



Online training for SAARC nations' emergency response staff



"We can quickly arrange online training capsules for our emergency response teams. This will be based on the model we've used in our own country. We had set up an Integrated Disease Surveillance Portal to better trace possible virus carriers and the people they contacted. We could share this Disease Surveillance software with SAARC partners and training on using this," proposed PM Modi to SAARC partners.

Follow-up video conference of doctors etc.



As proposed by a number of SAARC leaders, health secretaries, and experts from all member nations will hold a follow-up video conference to discuss and deliberate a graded response action plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Assessment by region's trade officials on the impact of the pandemic on intra-regional trade and development



Highlighting the economic consequences of COVID-19, PM Modi said the countries must brainstorm to insulate the region from its effects. He asked other leaders to share their views on the issue. "We can ask our experts to brainstorm on the economic consequences of COVID-19 and how we can insulate our internal trade and local value chain from its impact."

Sharing software of our Integrated Health Information Platform for Disease Surveillance + usage training



Using the SAARC Disaster Management Centre, to identify and popularize best practices



PM Narendra Modi also said existing facilities, such as SAARC Disaster Management Centre could be used to pool best practices and suggested a common platform to coordinate research on controlling epidemics within South Asia.

India offered ICMR's help to set up a Research Platform for sharing ideas for diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for diseases



"We could create a common research platform, to coordinate research on controlling epidemic diseases within our South Asian region. The Indian Council of Medical Research can offer help coordinating such an exercise," said PM Modi.

India can set up a website with COVID-19 informational material in all SAARC languages



The Prime Minister also offered that India can set up a website with COVID-19 information material in the languages of all SAARC member nations. Various languages are spoken in the eight countries and the best thing to combat the outbreak would be the availability of information in local languages for people to understand.

"Prepare, but don't panic"

In his opening address, Prime Minister Modi said the South Asian region has reported less than 150 Coronavirus cases, but "we need to remain vigilant". "Prepare, but don't panic" has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with Coronavirus outbreak, he said.

"We started screening people entering India from mid-January itself, while gradually increasing restrictions on travel... The step-by-step approach helped avoid panic and India made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups," he said. The PM even highlighted India's efforts to repatriate nearly 1,400 of its nationals from countries severely hit by the Coronavirus outbreak like Iran and China.

