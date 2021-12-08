PM Narendra Modi Mourns India's Loss; Hails CDS Gen Bipin Rawat As A 'true Patriot'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid respects to Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat who passed away in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash in Upper Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Paying tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, PM Modi said that he was saddened by the passing of the ex-COAS. Hailing him as a true patriot, PM Modi said that he contributed greatly to modernising armed forces and security apparatus.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat & 11 others dead

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 people crashed in Upper Coonoor of Tamil Nadu. General Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to give a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC.

In a statement, IAF said, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

"Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," it added.

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash is expected to arrive in Delhi by Wednesday evening. A veteran of counter-insurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. H earlier served as Chief of Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019.