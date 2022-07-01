PM To Unveil Alluri Sitarama Raju Statue In AP, Launch Digital India Week In Guj On July 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh and Gandhinagar in Gujarat on July 4. At Bhimavaram, PM will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at around 11 pm on Monday. Thereafter, on the same day at around 4:30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi to unveil 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre is committed to giving due recognition to the contribution of freedom fighters and making people across the country aware of their struggles and sacrifices. As part of the initiative, PM Modi will unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju to commemorate the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary freedom fighter.

Notably, the government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration. The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion - the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored. The Centre has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.

Born on 4th July 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, and his attempts to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Gandhinagar

Later, at Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 on July 4, whose theme is ‘Catalyzing New India’s Techade’. PM Modi will also launch multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

Prime Minister will also launch ‘Digital India Bhashini’ which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

He will launch ‘Digital India GENESIS’ (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups) i.e. a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. A total outlay of Rs 750 Crore has been envisaged for the scheme.

PM Modi will also launch ‘Indiastack.global’ i.e. a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, CoWIN Vaccination Platform, Government e-MarketPlace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the citizens, ‘MyScheme’ – a service discovery platform facilitating access to government schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes what they are eligible for. He will also dedicate to the citizens, ‘Meri Pehchaan’ i.e. National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provides access to multiple online applications or services.

Digital India Week 2022

Digital India Week 2022 is aimed at celebrating the anniversary of Digital India while demonstrating how public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, Digilocker, etc., have enabled ease of living for citizens. It will showcase India’s technological prowess to the global audience, explore collaboration and business opportunities with a wide range of stakeholders, and present the Techade of opportunities for NextGen.

It will witness the participation of startups and leaders from government, industry and academia. A Digital Mela is also being organised with over 200 stalls that will showcase digital solutions enabling ease of living and also the solutions that have been developed by Indian Unicorns and Startups, the statement said. Digital India Week will also have India Stack Knowledge Exchange in virtual mode from July 7 to 9.