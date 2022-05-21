PM To Visit Japan Next Week For Quad Summit; To Hold Bilateral Talks With US, Japan & Aus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan next week to attend the fourth Quad Summit in Tokyo, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a press conference. During his visit, which begins on May 23, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and the PMs of Japan and Australia,

The Prime Minister will also meet and interact with the Indian diaspora and have talks with Japanese business leaders, the Foreign Secretary said.

"PM will travel to Japan on an official visit on May 23 and 24 to participate in Quad summit on invitation of Japanese PM. He will hold bilateral meetings with the US president, PMs of Japan and Australia. He will address the Indian community there and will meet Japanese business leaders," Kwatra said.

The Foreign Secretary said that, as elections are being held in Australia, the next Australian Prime Minister is likely to attend the four-nation summit. "It is expected that the PM will meet the new Australian leader in Tokyo."

"In their (India-Australia) interaction, the two leaders will review the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The last bilateral meeting was held virtually in March this year," Kwatra said.

PM Modi to attend Quad Summit

On May 23, PM will address a business summit and meet with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. The Quad Summit and bilateral talks will take place on May 24.

With Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, PM Modi will discuss deepening bilateral economic cooperation including trade and investment, clean energy and cooperation in the northeast.

The Modi-Biden bilateral meet will take place on May 24. "The India-US relationship is multi-faceted, has acquired momentum, depth and is diversified," Kwatra said.

"The forthcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The Leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration,” it added.

The Quad summit is likely to review the progress of the working groups formed last year on critical technologies, cybersecurity, vaccine distribution, climate change, space and other issues. The summit will also discuss regional issues like the Russian war in Ukraine.