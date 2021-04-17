PM's Suggestion To Curtail Kumbh Welcomed; Seers To Conclude Event With Symbolic Rituals

All India Saints Committee and various congregations of Hindu seers have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to curtail the grand Kumbh Mela underway in Haridwar and agreed to conclude the mega event with symbolic rituals. Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi on Saturday dialled Swami Awadeshananda Giri and enquired about the health of Hindu seers gathered for the Kumbh. He suggested that since rituals baths in the Ganga river were done, the rest of the events could be undertaken in a symbolic manner.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s suggestion, Swami Awadeshananda Giri said the Kumbh will be now concluded with symbolic rituals and the devotees are been asked to visit the Kumbh in smaller numbers to contain the spread of the virus.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Swami said, “The religion says human lives are most precious and must be protected. I appeal to people not to visit in large numbers and avoid crowding the Kumbh Mela. I also appeal to the youth, pregnant women and elderly people to stay safe and avoid visiting the Kumbh. There is no need to panic as all COVID-19 norms are being enforced by the organisers. We are also following all the protocols for the last snan (bath). We respect the PM’s appeal and will make the rituals symbolic.”

Meanwhile, seers of the June Akhada, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha as well as All India Saints Committee welcomed PM Modi’s suggestion and agreed to take two saints from each congregation for the final ritual of the Kumbh on April 27. Presidents of the congregation said the PM’s appeal was in the national interest and must be supported.

COVID-19 overshadows Kumbh celebrations

Kumbh Mela sees lakhs of devotees gathering at the banks of the sacred river every 12 years to perform various rituals, including ritual baths on specific dates. However this year, on the day of the Baisakhi Snan on April 14, more than 9.5 lakh devotees from various ‘akharas’ took a dip in Ganga. One seer, Mahamandleshwar Kapil Dev Das died of COVID-19, while scores of seers contracted the virus.

In the backdrop of rising cases, the Kumbh Mela with its large gathering was regarded as a super spreader event. PM Modi’s suggestion of curtailment of the event comes after a huge spike in cases in Uttarakhand - which is hosting the megaevent. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also tested positive for the disease after attending the festival