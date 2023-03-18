‘PoK Should Be Allowed To Reunite With India’: PoK Activist Amjad Mirza Slams Pak Census

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir activist Amjad Ayub Mirza lambasted Pakistan for rejecting the demand of the civil society of PoK to register them as citizens of PoK and not Pakistan. Talking about the continuous torture being imposed on the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, the activist openly advocated the reunification of the area with Mother India. Notably, the people in the PoK region have upped the ante against the Pakistan Government’s digital census and staged protests against the government’s move.

Slamming the Pakistani government for committing horrific crimes against the people of Pakistani-occupied Jammu Kashmir, the PoK activist revealed that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has declined and refused to accept the demand of the people of Pakistan to add a section for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in the census 2023. He further informed that despite the protest of the PoK people, the Pakistani authorities continue to register them as Pakistani citizens.

Quoting the resolution of the United Nation, Mirza said that PoK is a disputed territory and its culture, economy and political rights must be defended. However, for 75 years now, the culture of PoK has been under attack by Pakistan. The PoK activist further accused the Pakistan government of destroying the indigenous cultures of the area by constantly imposing Islamic religious fascism.

Talking about the harassment caused by the authorities in PoK, Mirza said that the political liberties of the people in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are directly being usurped by demands of loyalty to Pakistan. “We demand that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be allowed to form political campaign groups even political parties that openly advocate the reunification of the area with Mother India."

He further asked the United Nation to give a guarantee that in process of doing so, none of the political activists or human rights activists belonging to the PoK or working for its freedom will be subjugated to torture, harassment and suppression.