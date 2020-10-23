Pompeo To Travel To India, Sri Lanka, Maldives And Indonesia From October 25 -30

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper will be travelling to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia from October 25 to 30. In New Delhi, Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper along with their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The first 2+2 dialogue was held in Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. A senior State Department official said that Pompeo along with Defence Secretary Esper will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to advance the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The third edition of the 2+2 dialogue will be centred around discussing the Indo-Pacific region which was also a big talking point for the countries during the second edition of the QUAD 2020.

Pompeo to meet Prime Minister Rajapaksa

From New Delhi, Pompeo and Esper will travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, where the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Rajapaksa, and Foreign Minister Gunawardena to emphasise the U.S. commitment to a strong, independent, and democratic Sri Lanka.

US Secretary of State’s visit is due to take place just weeks after the high-powered Chinese delegation led by the ruling Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi visited Colombo. China is also reportedly the biggest investors in several infrastructural projects in Sri Lanka.

Thereafter, Secretary Pompeo will travel to Malé to reaffirm the close bilateral relationship and will advance partnership on issues ranging from regional maritime security to the fight against terrorism.

The Secretary will lastly travel to Jakarta to deliver public remarks and meet with his Indonesian counterparts and will affirm the two countries' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

