Popular Folk Singer Sai Chand, Who Played Key Role In Telangana Movement, Dies At 39

Celebrated Telangana folk singer and state warehouse Corporation Chairman Sai Chand (39) passed away on Thursday (June 29) from a suspected cardiac arrest. During the Telangana Movement, Sai Chand had played an active role with his songs which became an inspiration to many people.

According to reports, Sai Chand had gone to his farmhouse in Karukonda of NagarKurnool district along with his family members on Wednesday evening, where he suffered a heart attack at midnight. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he was moved to Care Hospital in Hyderabad's Gachibowli, where he died while receiving treatment.

Saichand was appointed as the Chairman of the State Warehouse Corporation by Chief Minister KCR in December 2021. He assumed responsibility on 24th of the same month.

CM KCR expresses shock, remembers his contribution

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed profound shock over the sudden demise of Sai Chand. “Sai Chand's role during the Telangana cultural movement will remain immortal,” remembered CM KCR.

KCR added that his public meetings would not have been possible without Sai Chand’s cultural programmes.

The sudden demise of the Telangana folk Singer has left a huge void in the entire state. Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other leaders expressed their condolences over the death of Sai Chand.