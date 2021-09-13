Last Updated:

Poshan Maah: Smriti Irani Kicks Off Cycle Rally In Imphal Under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will attend a series of programmes in Imphal, Manipur on September 11-12 as part of 'POSHAN Maah'.

Poshan Maah

Image: ANI/PTI


Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani attended a series of programmes in Imphal, Manipur on September 11-12 as part of the ongoing 'POSHAN Maah' events under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Today, the Union Minister will make the keynote presentation at an event on Rashtriya Poshan Maah at Imphal's City Convention Centre.

Later, the Union Minister distributed medicinal plants to Anganwadi staff and helpers, as well as Nutri-kits to Anganwadi beneficiaries including pregnant women, breastfeeding moms, and adolescent girls. The Union Minister will also meet with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Basapura, Imphal. 

Smriti Irani flags off cycle rally in Manipur

Irani was the Chief Guest at a POSHAN Maah commemoration event at the District Panchayat Resource Centre in Bishnupur district on September 12, 2021. The celebration will begin with the planting of therapeutic plants and fruit yielding trees, followed by the inauguration of an anaemia camp. The Union Minister will flag off the POSHAN Cycle Rally after delivering the keynote talk at the event.

More about Poshan Maah

A POSHAN Walk will also be launched by the Union Minister. POSHAN Abhiyaani is the flagship programme of the Government of India to improve nutritional outcomes for children, teenage girls, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers. According to MyGov, "Today in 2021, India is not just fighting COVID-19 outbreak but is also battling existing undernutrition in the country. The Budget 2021 has given a road map to boost the efforts already initiated to take the agenda of nutrition in a mission mode. Mission Poshan 2.0 brings together the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)—Anganwadi Services, Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and National Crèche Scheme."

The Prime Minister introduced the Poshan Abhiyaan in March 2018 as the Indian government's flagship programme to enhance nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers with the goal of Holistic Nutrition. The goal is to establish a comprehensive, unified plan to increase nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes throughout the country, with a renewed emphasis on building behaviours that promote health, wellness, and immunity to disease and malnutrition.

Image: ANI/PTI

