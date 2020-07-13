Power Curtailment In Kashmir To Reduce By 6-8 Hours During Winter; 10 Projects Inaugurated

Aimed to boost the power sector in Kashmir Valley, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu e-inaugurated 10 power projects worth Rs.19.51 crore for districts- Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam and Kulgam and laid foundation stones for 7 others costing Rs.30.35 crore for Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla districts of Kashmir.

During e-inauguration, Lt Governor said, “With the commissioning of new projects sanctioned under PMDP, IPDS, DDUGJY and languishing projects being implemented by KPDCL and RECPDCL, the power curtailment in Kashmir would be reduced by 6-8 hours during winter season. Pertinently, during winter season, there used to be 12-16 hours of power curtailment in some parts of Kashmir Division. The commissioning of 12 Receiving Stations is a great leap forward to improve the capacity constraints from distribution side”. The newly inaugurated 10 power projects will benefit around 35,000 households across Kashmir.

Multiple projects inaugurated

The Lt Governor said that the Government of J&K is aiming to achieve the larger goal of self-sufficiency in the power sector and stressed putting concerted efforts towards achieving the medium-term target of providing reliable power supply to the consumers with no more than two hours of power curtailment. During the last two years, J&K has witnessed rapid progress in the execution and completion of major developmental projects. The projects under PMDP were sanctioned in 2015. However, the work on most of these projects started in the years 2018 and 2019 only, and within a short span of time, these projects are being commissioned, he added.

The Lt Governor set November 2020 as the timeline for the completion of 7 projects whose foundation stones were laid today. He also advanced the completion target for two power projects from December 2021 to May 2021. The projects inaugurated today included- Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station near DC Office Shopian, benefiting 1300 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Qazigund from 1x 10 MVA to 2x10 MVA, benefiting 8200 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station SICOP (Bijbehara) from 1x6.3MVA to 2x6.3 MVA which would benefit 2850 households; Construction of 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Hanjoora, benefiting 1800 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Kanir from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2x6.3 MVA which would benefit 2500 households; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Khag from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2x6.3 MVA; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Devsar from 1x 6.3 MVA to 2x6.3 MVA; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Owantabhawan from 2x6.3 MVA to 2x10 MVA; Augmentation of 33/11kV Receiving Station Bone & Joint from 2x6.3 MVA to 2x10 MVA and Construction of 33/11kV 6.3 MVA Receiving Station Kellar benefiting 4400,5200, 2000, 2200 and 3000 households respectively.

Whereas, the works for which foundation stones were laid included construction of -3/11kV 6.3 MVA Receiving Station Awantipora-II; 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station District Hospital Anantnag; 33/11kV 1x10 MVA GIS Receiving Station Pahalgam; 33/11kV 1x10 MVA GIS Receiving Station Batamaloo; 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Ellahibagh (Rangpora); 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Aali Masjid (Sangam Takanwari) and 33/11kV 10 MVA Receiving Station Bugoo (Model Town) Sopore.

