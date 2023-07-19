Praising PM Modi, Religious Preachers Sign Peace Declaration In Ladakh

Religious preachers and various community leaders on Tuesday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort for propagating the message of peace and harmony to the world at the World Peace Conference in Ladakh. Hurling praise on the PM, the participant leaders emphasised that PM Modi’s global call to find solutions through dialogue and understanding to global issues has marked him as a global peacemaker. On the last day of the three-day event, which witnessed the presence of thousands of religious leaders, devotees, scholars and academicians also culminated with the signing of a 10-point Ladakh peace declaration. This declaration was signed to call for an immediate ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, a commitment to non-violence and dedication to the cause of peace.

It is being said that the declaration was signed after the 32-day-long ‘Padh Yatra (peace walk)’ of around 150 Buddhist monks and laypersons of Thailand. It culminated at Leh’s Shanti Stupa with a subsequent international conference in Leh, Ladakh for world peace. The convenor of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) Satnam Singh Sandhu also marked his presence at the conference.

Ladakh MP called PM Modi a Karmyogi

Talking about PM Modi, one of the participants said, “The world today is facing many threats to humanity, as several nations are facing cross border conflicts, social unrests, terrorism, and suppression and the global community is looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi with hope and positivity to take the lead in formulating an international alliance to find solutions to end conflicts through peaceful means.”

Addressing the World Peace Conference, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal termed PM Modi as the ‘Karmyogi ’. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved himself as a Karmyogi, a spiritual leader of global level, through his consistent commitment to peace-making in the world. He has been making efforts to revive Buddhism and take the teachings of Buddha across the globe. His decision to organize the Global Buddhist Summit-2023 in Delhi this year proved itself as a landmark initiative for the Buddhist Community, which brought the spiritual leaders, followers, and scholars from more than 30 countries on a common platform,” the Ladakh MP said.

Hailing the India-Thailand relation and efforts to promote peace and harmony in the world, Ambassador of Thailand to India, Pattarat Hongtong said, “We have a strong bilateral relationship based on our shared interests for the welfare of humanity. We respect India for its commitment to spreading the message of peace across the globe.” She even added that India is the place from where peace will spread to every corner of the world as Buddhism has spread.

IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “All the spiritual leaders thanked PM Modi for his work for the welfare of minority communities. He is taking everyone together through ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’”.

Founder and President of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena said, “The world is facing a number of challenges at present and this event will serve as a ray of hope and will guide us towards peace and harmony. India has set an example of propagating the message of peace in the world and the world is appreciating the efforts of PM Modi who has shown unwavering commitment to bring solutions to global issues through dialogue and understanding.”

Sonam Parvez, chairman of the Christian Community in Leh-Ladakh, said, “India is the world’s largest democracy and has a special responsibility for peace-making, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been making efforts for establishing peace. PM Modi’s belief in dialogue over the war for solving problems has been appreciated by the entire world.” He also added that the present government is effective on the borders, and has taken care of the demands of the people, especially Ladakh by making it a separate Union Territory.

Director of the International Buddhist Confederation, Ravindra Panth extended his support to the PM remark, wherein he had mentioned that India has given the world the Buddha and not Yudh. He said, “PM Modi is promoting the teachings of Lord Buddha across the globe and giving the message of peace and harmony to all.”