Pralhad Joshi On Afghanistan Evacuation: 'India Self-sufficient To Contain The Situation'

Ever since the Taliban took over Kabul after the collapse of the Afghanistan government, several countries including India have been trying to evacuate their officials and civilians from the country. Speaking on the matter, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the situation in Afghanistan is at its worst and the government is in constant touch with the people there.

Pralhad Joshi on Afghanistan crisis

While talking to ANI, Joshi spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Indian government in it. He stated that the government has been consistently communicating with the Indian citizens in Afghanistan. India is quite strong and self-sufficient to contain the situation. Also, it is prepared to face the threat of cross-border terrorism, he added.

While talking about the situation, the central government said that it has been trying to protect the Indian residents there as it is necessary to protect their lives. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak." Also, emergency contact numbers along with necessary assistance have been provided to the community members.

India's evacuation process in Afghanistan

Like other countries, India has also been actively carrying out its evacuation process in Afghanistan to bring back its diploma as well as the Indian residents living in the war-torn country. Earlier on Monday, an Indian Air Force C 17 flew into Kabul and brought back several Indian officials. Next, the second IAF aircraft brought back 120 people including the Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon on Tuesday morning.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)