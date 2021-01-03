Prashant Bhushan Won't Accept DCGI Nod To Covaxin; Wants PM & Bharat Biotech To Try First

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday crushed rumours surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines regarding impotency, rubbishing such speculations as "complete nonsense" and also said that they are "110% safe". Soon after, lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan responded to his statement saying "the vaccine (referring to Covaxin) has not gone through phase 3 trials, has not been tested for long term side effects, yet Drug controller says it is 110% safe."

'The Vaccine has not gone through phase 3 trials'

Taking to Twitter he said that, "Let all of Modi's Cabinet & all personnel of vaccine company & Drug controllers office take it before subjecting our people to it."

The Vaccine has not gone through phase 3 trials, has not been tested for long term side effects, yet Drug controller says it is 110% safe. Let all of Modi's Cabinet & all personnel of Vaccine company & Drug controllers office take it before subjecting our people to it https://t.co/cesbyqlbW1 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 3, 2021

"We will never approve anything if there is even the slightest safety concern. Vaccines are 110 per cent safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It (rumours of impotency) is complete nonsense," VG Somani, Drug Controller General of India said.

Earlier on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav had said, "COVID-19 vaccine might contain something, which can cause harm. Tomorrow, people will say the vaccine was given to kill or decrease the population. You can even become impotent, anything can happen."

India approves 2 vaccines

Earlier in the day, COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). "After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today.

READ | PM Modi hails scientists as India approves Covaxin, Covishield vaccines; Read his response

READ | WHO issues statement as India approves 2 COVID-19 Vaccines: 'Will help intensify fight'

PM Modi tweets on vaccine approval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country as Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use approval to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight!



DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation.



Congratulations India.



Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, "Happy new year, everyone! All the risks Serum Institute of India took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks."

READ | India Approves SII's Covishield & Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID Vaccines: DCGI statement

READ | As India approves 2 COVID-19 vaccines, here's what DCGI said on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

(With agency inputs)