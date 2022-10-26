Prayagraj Hospital Which Transfused Mosambi Juice To Dengue Patient Gets Demolition Notice

Prayagraj hospital which allegedly transfused 'mosambi juice' as an IV drip to a dengue patient has received a demolition notice from Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA). The bulldozer threat was served to the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj for unauthorised construction. Terming the building as “illegally constructed”, the PDA has asked the hospital authorities to vacate the space by October 28.

The hospital was sealed last week after a preliminary inquiry revealed lapses on the part of the hospital authorities. The notice served to the hospital also added that the hospital authorities did not reply to the earlier notices in this regard and a demolition order was passed earlier as well. However, with no response from the hospital authorities, the demolition order was issued.

Following the matter, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took to Twitter and said, "Taking cognizance of the viral video of Jhalwa-based Global Hospital offering 'mosambi juice' to a dengue patient in place of platelets in the district Prayagraj, the hospital has been immediately sealed and the platelets packet has been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital.”

The hospital was sealed after a 32-year-old dengue patient named Pradeep Pandey died after he was allegedly transfused ‘mosambi juice’ instead of blood platelets. Following this, the family of the man has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to take strict action against those responsible.

Family members of the deceased patient alleged that a packet of 'mosambi juice' was given to the patient in place of platelets, due to which his health worsened. A viral video made by the kin of the patient shows the packet of yellow liquid. State authorities had sealed the hospital after the patient's death.

The hospital authorities, however, denied the allegations and said that the attendants transfused blood platelets from SRN Blood Bank. The platelets that were brought by the attendants of the patient were transfused to the patient. “We do not test the platelets that the attendants bring. How is the hospital responsible if the attendants fetch the wrong platelets? It should be the responsibility of the attendants to ascertain whether they are authentic,” the hospital owner said.