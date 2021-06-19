'Predator Drones Along The Indian Ocean Key To Monitor Potential Adversaries': Indian Navy

To ensure complete security across the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy has launched two Predator (MQ-9 Sea Guardian) drones, informed Navy Vice Chief Admiral G Ashok Kumar. According to Admiral Kumar, drones were leased by the Indian Navy from the US during the clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley that was escalating so to make sure that the forces keep a close eye on the movement of the Chinese warships and other suspicious vessels. A close watch is kept on 'vessels of interest' passing from there.

Admiral G Ashok Kumar added that this also helps the Indian Navy to stay alert.

"The long endurance of the MQ-9 Sea Guardian drones allows us to keep a watch on a large area and has helped us to enhance our maritime domain awareness. This also allows us to keep a close eye on any vessel of interest operating in the region," mentioned Admiral G Ashok Kumar.

However, he did not clearly name China in his statement and added that the watch is for any 'potential adversaries' that maybe from 'any country China or Japan or any country'.

Indian Ocean Region, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea region guarded

The security has been placed for the Indian Ocean Region, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea region, as per Vice Admiral. First among the three services to lease option of new Defence Acquisition Procedure for the two drones from an American firm, the Indian Navy deployed the equipment at a Southern Navy base to keep a watch on the entire area looked after by the force.

Predator (MQ-9 Sea Guardian) drones

With a capability of flying more than 35 hours at a stretch, the drones levitate to regulate any suspicious watercraft's activities. The measure had to be taken as the Chinese Navy-affiliated Research vessels usually operate in the Indian Ocean region for surveillance activities and their activities are of interest to the Indian forces. India is also in the process of adding 30 more such drones that will be highly equipped with Hellfire missiles. The project is ,however, awaiting its Cabinet Committee approval due to a huge expenditure required for it.

(With ANI inputs) (Image: ANI)