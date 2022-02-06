Last Updated:

'Heart-breaking' | President Kovind Condoles Lata Mangeshkar's Demise; 'Her Melodies Will Remain Immortal'

Tributes began to pour in moments after legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
President Kovind

(Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)


Tributes began to pour in moments after legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was 92 and was undergoing COVID-19 treatment for the past three weeks. President Ram Nath Kovind said that her demise is “heart-breaking”, adding that Lata Mangeshkar's accomplishments will remain incomparable. Calling her an “exceptional human being”, the President stated that Lata Mangeshkar was an artist born “once in centuries”. 

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92

Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The news was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

READ | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Lata Mangeshkar at hospital today

Breach Candy Hospital issued a statement, "Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12 AM. Body to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage". Mangeshkar was under intense therapy for COVID-19.

READ | As Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, Shraddha Kapoor rushes to hospital with mom

Lata 'Didi' as she is widely known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Lata Mangeshkar was survived by her siblings -  Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all accomplished singers and musicians.

READ | 'Queen of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar passes away at Breach Candy hospital at 92

(Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

Tags: President Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkars demise
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND