Tributes began to pour in moments after legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was 92 and was undergoing COVID-19 treatment for the past three weeks. President Ram Nath Kovind said that her demise is “heart-breaking”, adding that Lata Mangeshkar's accomplishments will remain incomparable. Calling her an “exceptional human being”, the President stated that Lata Mangeshkar was an artist born “once in centuries”.

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FfQ8lmjHGN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92

Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The news was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

Breach Candy Hospital issued a statement, "Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12 AM. Body to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage". Mangeshkar was under intense therapy for COVID-19.

Lata 'Didi' as she is widely known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Lata Mangeshkar was survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all accomplished singers and musicians.

(Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)