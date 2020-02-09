The Debate
The Debate
President Kovind Remembers Contributions Of Saint Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind took to his official Twitter handle and conveyed his good wishes to the citizens of India on the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas

Ram Nath Kovind

On the eve of Saint Ravidas's birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind took to his official Twitter handle and conveyed his good wishes to the citizens of India. The President further wrote about Guru Ravidas being a 'prophet of peace,' and also called him a 'Champion of human values.' The President further appealed to all the citizens to follow the path shown by the great saint and mystic poet.

READ | Guru Ravidas Temple: SC agrees to hear plea for permanent structure

PM Modi remembers the contributions made by Guru Ravidas 

Prime Minister Modi also took to his official Twitter handle on Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary and wrote about the great contributions made by the Indian saint for the betterment of the society.

The Prime Minister's tweet translates as, " Humble tribute to the great saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. For a positive change in society, he had emphasized the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today. His education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people in every age.

READ | Ashok Tanwar seeks modification of SC order on Ravidas Temple

About Saint Ravidas Ji 

Born in Varanasi, Saint Ravidas Ji was an Indian mystic poet who was actively involved with the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th century CE. The devotional songs written by the saint are said to have left a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement. 

Ravidas's devotional songs were also included in the Sikh scripture of Guru Granth Sahib. The Adi Granth of Sikhs and Panchvani of the Hindu warrior-ascetic group Dadupanthis are the two oldest attested sources of the literary works of Ravidas.

READ | Centre agrees to rebuild Guru Ravidas Temple on the same site

READ | 'Sad' Arvind Kejriwal fires back at Mayawati, says 'Delhi govt not involved in demolition of Guru Ravidas temple'

