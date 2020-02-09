President Kovind Remembers Contributions Of Saint Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary

On the eve of Saint Ravidas's birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind took to his official Twitter handle and conveyed his good wishes to the citizens of India. The President further wrote about Guru Ravidas being a 'prophet of peace,' and also called him a 'Champion of human values.' The President further appealed to all the citizens to follow the path shown by the great saint and mystic poet.

Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Sant Guru Ravidas was a prophet of peace, love, truth and social reawakening. He was a champion of human values which are extremely relevant in the contemporary world. Let us follow the path shown by him. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 9, 2020

PM Modi remembers the contributions made by Guru Ravidas

Prime Minister Modi also took to his official Twitter handle on Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary and wrote about the great contributions made by the Indian saint for the betterment of the society.

The Prime Minister's tweet translates as, " Humble tribute to the great saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. For a positive change in society, he had emphasized the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today. His education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people in every age.

महान संत गुरु रविदास जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। समाज में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन के लिए उन्होंने सौहार्द और भाईचारे की भावना पर बल दिया था, जो आज भी उतनी ही प्रासंगिक है। न्याय, समानता और सेवा पर आधारित उनकी शिक्षा हर युग में लोगों को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/55toRigci4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020

About Saint Ravidas Ji

Born in Varanasi, Saint Ravidas Ji was an Indian mystic poet who was actively involved with the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th century CE. The devotional songs written by the saint are said to have left a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement.

Ravidas's devotional songs were also included in the Sikh scripture of Guru Granth Sahib. The Adi Granth of Sikhs and Panchvani of the Hindu warrior-ascetic group Dadupanthis are the two oldest attested sources of the literary works of Ravidas.

