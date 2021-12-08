President Kovind To Attend Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day Celebrations From Dec 15-17

From December 15 to 17, President Kovind will undertake a state visit to Bangladesh and attend the country's 50th victory day festivities. President Kovind will conduct a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid during his visit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kovind will also meet separately with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen. The President's historic visit to Bangladesh highlights the fact that both countries place a high value on their bilateral relationship.

The statement on this also indicates that both countries share a mutual desire to further consolidate and strengthen their multifaceted and irreversible connection, which is founded on cultural and historical links, trust, and understanding, according to the statement.

In a statement, the MEA said, "At the invitation of the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17 to attend the 50th victory day celebrations of Bangladesh".

Bangladesh will celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence in 2021, as well as the centennial of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth. India will organise many activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Indo-Pak war of 1971, which resulted in the independence of Bangladesh.

Over 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army's combined forces and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, resulting in the establishment of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh earlier this month to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations.

Both countries intend to deepen ties in a variety of areas, including security, border control and defence, water resources, trade, transportation, and connectivity, according to the statement, as they share progressive, comprehensive, and substantial cooperation.

It further stated that India and Bangladesh, despite the hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic, worked closely together to handle the crisis. The MEA said, "Bangladesh is a major pillar of India"s neighbourhood first policy".

