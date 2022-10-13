Last Updated:

President Murmu Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Several Projects From IIT Guwahati

She opened supercomputer facility 'Param Kamrupa', under National Supercomputing Mission & laboratory for design & development of high-power microwave component

President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects on Thursday from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

These include the inauguration of the supercomputer facility, 'Param Kamrupa', under the National Supercomputing Mission, and a laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati. 

Murmu also virtually inaugurated the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital in Assam and laid the foundation stones for the zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. 

She was accompanied by Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar, II Guwahati director T G Sitharam and other dignitaries. 

The President is on a two-day visit to Assam and it will conclude on Friday.

