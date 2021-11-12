Last Updated:

'President Museveni Praised Indian Community's Contribution In Uganda': MoS Muraleedharan

MoS V Muraleedharan met Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and said he praised the Indian community in the country for their significant contributions.

Written By
Astha Singh
Muraleedharan

Image: @MOS_MEA/Twitter


Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Thursday met President of Uganda Yoweri K Museveni and interacted with Ugandan Business Community and the Indian community in Uganda. The Union Minister informed that the Ugandan President praised the Indian community in the country for their significant contributions. At present Muraleedharan is on a five-day visit to Uganda and Rwanda.

Taking to Twitter, Minister wrote, "Delighted to have called-on Hon'ble President of Uganda Kaguta Museveni. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi Ji. The President praised the Indian community in Uganda for their significant contributions".

The Union Minister further informed that he had a fruitful and engaging discussion with his Ugandan counterpart Okello Oryem. He also met Minister of States Finance Henry Musaafi and agreed to work together in diversified areas and take the relationship further ahead between the two nations.

READ | India, Africa can empower youth through quality edu & skill development: MoS Muraleedharan

India-Rwanda Joint Commission Meeting on Nov 14

Union Minister Muraleedharan will visit Rwanda on 14th and 15th November and Co-Chair the first Joint Commission Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Vincent Biruta. He will also call on President of Rwanda Paul Kagame. During the visit, the Minister will inaugurate the India-Rwanda Entrepreneurship Development Centre, set up under the Government of India’s grant assistance, and will pay a courtesy visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial. He will also interact with the Indian Community in Rwanda.

READ | MoS Muraleedharan meets Gambian Foreign Minister; discusses issues of mutual cooperation

MoS Muraleedharan Meets Gambian Foreign Minister

On November 1, V. Muraleedharan stated met with Gambia Foreign Minister, Dr Mamadou Tangara and addressed a wide range of issues, which comprise development partnerships, commerce, people-to-people connections and many more.  Muraleedharan took to Twitter to say that he had comprehensive and productive conversations with Tangara.  

India-Gambia ties

Further, during the meeting, V. Muraleedharan stated that the relationship between India and the Gambia is based on shared principles and four fundamental pillars of engagement such as political, trade and economic, development, and people-to-people ties.  

Minister Muraleedharan even informed that during his two-day visit to The Gambia, two accords have been signed, one of which is a visa waiver agreement for the bearers of official and diplomatic passports, while the other is the General Framework Agreement for the Joint Commission's establishment. He also said that he believes that such steps will further foster the relationship. 

READ | MoS Muraleedharan discusses bilateral cooperation with Gambian Prez Adama Barrow

(With ANI Inputs)

READ | 'Reflection of Sanatan Dharma': MoS Muraleedharan as PM Modi unveils Shankaracharya statue
READ | MoS Muraleedharan co-chairs India-Senegal joint commission meeting; meets President Sall
Tags: Muraleedharan, Yoweri K Museveni, Uganda
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND