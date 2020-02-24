Broccoli Samosa In Special Menu For President Trump's High-Tea Leaves Netizens Amused

US President Trump Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday afternoon, with preparations to welcome him in full swing in at least two cities for days before that, and among all the meticulous planning, the 'High-tea' menu has caught netizens' fancy on account of some of the items that are listed.

The public took to Twitter to express their surprise and with some also coming up with their own dishes, mostly inspired by Broccoli Samosas:

Ok now when we’ve said Good Bye to our guest from Ahmedabad, I want to know everything about Broccoli Samosa. Like yeh kya hain ? Kyun hain ? Aur kaise hain ? Matlab Kaise ? Aloo wale Samose mein kya problem thi ? Infact even Navtad na samosa was a brilliant option! Bolo,Answer — ektainlove (@ektainlove) February 24, 2020

I think broccoli Samosas will go great with some beer. — Engleberth Cardozo (@EngleberthC) February 24, 2020

Broccoli Corn Samosa https://t.co/xH3EyHP3MO — Karan Johar (@KaranJohar4) February 24, 2020

tetra pack coconut water! canned juice! child's birthday party biscuit selection 🤣

lol this "hi tea" menu is the indian equivalent of trump ordering a bunch of burgers for people visiting the white house https://t.co/TmTerZKmPs — meghna jayanth (@betterthemask) February 24, 2020

Broccoli samosa? Taking fusion food too far! https://t.co/BXl93bbFgy — Selina Sen (@selinasenwrites) February 24, 2020

Has anyone ever actually eaten broccoli samosas? pic.twitter.com/yuYsAIVD1B — Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) February 24, 2020

Poor guy has gone from hamburgers and steaks to broccoli samosa https://t.co/NPVzGKHLFX — Archit. (@TheArchitNigam) February 24, 2020

Trump after having broccoli samosa : pic.twitter.com/ZxtuiSY4yj — High beta (@HiighBeta) February 24, 2020

Following their visits to Ahmedabad and Agra, on the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and PM Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US President will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.