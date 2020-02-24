The Debate
Broccoli Samosa In Special Menu For President Trump's High-Tea Leaves Netizens Amused

General News

President Trump is on historic a two-day visit to India. He will be addressing a gathering at Motera Stadium first and then visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra later

Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Trump Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday afternoon, with preparations to welcome him in full swing in at least two cities for days before that, and among all the meticulous planning, the 'High-tea' menu has caught netizens' fancy on account of some of the items that are listed.

The public took to Twitter to express their surprise and with some also coming up with their own dishes, mostly inspired by Broccoli Samosas:

Following their visits to Ahmedabad and Agra, on the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and PM Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks. 

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US President will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

