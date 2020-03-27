President Kovind Holds Video Conference With State Governors & L-G; Takes Stock Of COVID

President Kovind on Friday held a video conference along with Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and interacted with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of States & Union Territories to take stock of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has now exceeded over 724 cases as per the Union Health Ministry. The President lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling this challenge.

Read: RBI Wards Against Panic Withdrawals Amid Spiraling Stock Markets; Assures Depositors

President Kovind along with the Vice President, interacts with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories on issues related to COVID-19. He lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling this challenge. pic.twitter.com/8DyNlAwH5C — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 27, 2020

Read: MASSIVE: RBI Announces 3-month Moratorium On EMI Installments Of All Term Loans

Coronavirus crisis in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, as per the latest reports. In its updated figures at 9.15 am, the Health Ministry reported four new deaths from Maharashtra and three new deaths from Gujarat.

Karnataka has reported two deaths so far, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each. According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 724 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

Read: Number Of Coronavirus Cases 724 In India, Death Toll 17: Health Ministry

Read: RBI Wards Against Panic Withdrawals Amid Spiraling Stock Markets; Assures Depositors

(With Agency Inputs)