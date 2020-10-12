Private Sector Will Be A Co-traveller In India & ISRO's Space Sector Journey: MoS PMO

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh on Sunday, October 11, repeated that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to open its facilities for the private sector in order to boost its participation in Space activities.



The MoS further said this is possibly the first time in the history of Independent India that future projects for planetary exploration and outer space travel will be open for the private sector. He also referred to some of the historic reforms in the Department of Space under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the private sector participation is the roadmap towards Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India.



The Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's Space Sector journey, the minister added. He also said that private companies will be provided a level playing field in satellite launches and space-based activities.

The new reforms will seek to shift the Space related activities in the country from Supply Based Model to a Demand-Based Model, Dr. Singh said. Furthermore, with the creation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, IN-SPACe, there will be a mechanism in place and the private sector will be allowed to use ISRO’s facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities, he added. The Union Minister also informed about the Web link that has been provided for private industries to submit their applications. The applications received from industries and Start-ups will be processed by a high-level committee, he added.

ISRO Aims To Empower Startups, MSMEs

Last month ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan had announced that India's space agency will provide various opportunities to startups and MSMEs for developing products and services and will also empower them to carry out their own space missions. Sivan said that a new programme aimed at helping firms in innovation, research and product development is currently underway, adding that new policies are also being made to encourage private sector participation in the space sector.

Image PTI