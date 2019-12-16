Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Govt Over Nationwide Student Protest, Urges PM To Listen To Youth

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter and attacked the Centre over the increasing student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. She also accused the government of not listening to the students and their demands. Additionally, Priyanka also urged PM Modi to listen to the voices of the Indian youth.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks govt

देश के विश्वविद्यालयों में घुस घुसकर विद्यार्थियों को पीटा जा रहा है। जिस समय सरकार को आगे बढ़कर लोगों की बात सुननी चाहिए, उस समय भाजपा सरकार उत्तर पूर्व, उत्तर प्रदेश, दिल्ली में विद्यार्थियों और पत्रकारों पर दमन के जरिए अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज करा रही है।



यह सरकर कायर है। #Shame — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 15, 2019

जनता की आवाज़ से डरती है। इस देश के नौजवानों, उनके साहस और उनकी हिम्मत को अपनी खोखली तानाशाही से दबाना चाहती है। यह भारतीय युवा हैं, सुन लीजिए मोदी जी, यह दबेगा नहीं, इसकी आवाज़ आपको आज नहीं तो कल सुननी ही पड़ेगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 15, 2019

She slammed the government alleging, “Students are being beaten by sneaking into the universities of the country. At the time when the government should go ahead and listen to the people, the BJP government is registering its presence in North East, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi through the oppression of students and journalists. This government is cowardly. #Shame". “Afraid of public voice govt wants to suppress the youth of this country and their courage with their hollow dictatorship. These are Indian youth, listen, Modi Ji, it will not be lost, you will have to listen to its voice if not today,” she added in another tweet.

CAA protests

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 have taken a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. After the clash, a few students were detained and the Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of the Commission in the order, has also asked the police to file a compliance report by 3 pm today at Commission's office failing which will attract an appropriate action.

