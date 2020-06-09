Recruitment Exam Row: Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP CM, Asks why Are Candidates Being Arrested

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the row surrounding the UP Assistant Teacher's Recruitment exam in the state asking them why applicants were being arrested if the exam had been conducted fairly in the first place.

Earlier in the day, the topper of the exam was arrested. This came after reports surfaced suggesting that many candidates passed the exam by giving 8 to 10 lakh rupees. Dharmendra Kumar Patel, the topper of the Recruitment exam who scored 142 out of 150 allegedly failed to even name the President of the country when confronted.

I got to know this morning that the topper was arrested, some were arrested y'day. If this exam was conducted fairly then why are people being arrested? Why are these issues coming up again&again?: Congress General Secy (UP East) Priyanka GV on UP Asst Teachers' Recruitment exam pic.twitter.com/yUD4TWEwBM — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

'Will resort to agitation'

Yesterday Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government threatening that if the government does not give 'justice' to the applicants then they would resort to 'agitation.' The Congress leader called the issue 'UP's Vvyapam scam' in reference to the case surrounding the irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. "The facts of anomalies in this matter are not normal. Involvement of racket, names of students in diaries, the transaction of money, anomalies in examination centres points that its links are vast," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This comes shortly after the Allahabad High Court last week stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state, on account of an 'error' in the evaluation of question paper. Earlier, the Supreme Court on May 21 had asked the UP government to explain the process adopted for the appointment through a chart, slating the matter for further hearing on July 6.

The UP Assitant Teacher's Recruitment was held on January 6 last year and its result was declared on May 12 this year.

(With PTI Inputs)